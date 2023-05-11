Andrade might be the next AEW star to return for its new Saturday TV show

Last night’s episode of Dynamite included quick backstage cameos from Miro and Thunder Rosa, who were both there in kayfabe to meet with AEW President Tony Khan. Neither wrestler has competed in AEW over the last six months for different reasons, so it was a big deal to see them back on television.

Khan later teased a HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT for next week about additional AEW programming that will showcase more stars on the AEW roster. Based on reports and rumors, pretty much everyone expects the announcement will be a new AEW TV show on Saturday nights named Collision. CM Punk is reportedly on his way back to AEW to star on that show, and the implication is clear that the new program will also be a place for Miro and Thunder Rosa to compete as well.

Andrade El Idolo is another AEW star who hasn’t wrestled over the last six months, in his case due to an apparent backstage fight with Sammy Guevara. Does the launch of Collision mean he also has a path to follow in Miro and Thunder Rosa’s footsteps and return to AEW?

This very simple tweet of his from last night sure has lots of people assuming his AEW return is imminent:

The bottom line is that Tony Khan needs to do everything in his power to ensure that Collision doesn’t turn into a secondary show like Rampage. With that in mind, it makes sense to load up the show with stars like Punk, Miro, Rosa, and maybe even Andrade, assuming they don’t all refuse to lose their matches at the same time.

Do you think Andrade will be back in AEW for the launch of Collision? Who else do you expect to be featured on the show? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.