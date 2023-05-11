AEW rolled into Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Michigan for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped this weekend’s (May 13) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Friday Saturday. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass beat The Blade, The Butcher, and Kip Sabian. Max Caster pinned Sabian after the Mic Drop elbow from the top rope. Caster made fun of Vince McMahon’s mustache during his pre-match rap.

The Gunns cut a promo on wanting to win back the AEW world tag team titles, and then formed an alliance with Ethan Page.

Toni Storm defeated Allysin Kay with her Storm Zero finishing move.

Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher picked up a win over Action Andretti.

Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy were going to talk about The Firm Deletion, but they were interrupted by The Gunns. A match was set up where Hardy can control Ethan Page’s contract if his side wins.

Swerve Strickland & Brian Cage won against Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds). The heels beat up Evil Uno after the match until Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes made the save.

