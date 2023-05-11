Thunder Rosa sings mariachi style in debut music video

Fresh off Thunder Rosa returning to Dynamite in AEW, La Mera Mera released her debut music video. Thunder crooned a tune, “Mi Mejor Escuela.”

The song is a ballad in the mariachi style. Thunder was backed by Mariachi Femenil Reinas de Tijuana. Come for the power notes, and stay for the grito.

The Spanish lyrics revolve around her mother as a role model. Her mother’s teachings were the best school to learn to deal with the naysayers. It is fitting that this song was released on Mother’s Day in Mexico.

Below is the English translation via the automatic translator gimmick. The lyrics in Spanish are available in the video’s description on YouTube.

My Best School Many have criticized the life that I live

I think they are frustrated because they have not been able

In everything I do I am committed

My whole heart and it’s well invested I also had nothing and I don’t forget that

But there has never been a lack of a plate of food

I still haven’t run out

Desire and life

As long as I don’t lack that, let them say what they say And if they talk nice, I’ll be grateful

I give them double everything they say

And if they speak lies, forgive that it doesn’t hurt

My mother’s temple was my best school. And Orale dragged that La Mera Mera has arrived (shout) I also had nothing and I don’t forget that

But there has never been a lack of a plate of food

I still haven’t run out

Desire and life

As long as I don’t lack that, let them say what they say And if they talk nice, I’ll be grateful

I give them double everything they say

And if they speak lies, forgive that it doesn’t hurt

My mother’s temple was my best school.

What’s your take on Thunder Rosa’s debut single?