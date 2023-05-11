The way the Detroit crowd booed and jeered Christian Cage during the May 10 episode of Dynamite, you’d have thought the multiple time World Heavyweight champion (suck it, Arn) was talking about their dead dad...

Some of the heat Christian helped generate in this and other AEW promos since his heel turn last year are the result of low hanging fruit like going after Jungle Boy Jack Perry and Wardlow’s families. And the fans in Motor City deserve a ton of credit for bringing energy like they gave Christian to the entire show.

I can't even hear Christian over the boos he's getting in the arena #AEWDynamite #aew pic.twitter.com/8Gq2Vh6nmo — Cameron (Mullet Club) (@LargeStoneDoors) May 11, 2023

But a lot of this is just a master working his craft, using techniques he’s perfected over his nearly three decades in the business. He’s almost certainly doing little things I don’t even pick up on, but an obvious one is how he knows when to pause to let the crowd react and when to plow through like he did during the looong “Edge is better” chant.

As for his material, while the “dead dad” thing is almost as good for the memes as Christian’s love of a form-fitting turtleneck is, it’s also an example of how he insults his babyface opponents in ways that don’t denigrate their talent or abilities. For an even better example of how Cage makes us hate him AND respect his opponents, check out the in-character work he did during Perry’s Four Pillars video package for the World title match at Double or Nothing:

"I want to be the best professional wrestler in the world." @boy_myth_legend It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/sQ52DG8bRD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023

If you only think of him as a kazoo-playing goof because you missed his TNA run, or the World Heavyweight title feud with Randy Orton after Edge’s retirement, you may be caught off guard by the reactions Christian’s getting. If you’ve followed those Instant Classic and “One. More. Match.” days, this is just a refresher course.

Either way, Captain Charisma’s still got it.

Let us know what you think. While you’re on your way down to the comments section to do so, check out the highlights from the May 10 edition Dynamite below. We’ve put all the YouTube videos AEW has released as of this morning in a playlist, and since they don’t release everything that way at the same time, we’ve got Twitter clips of the other big moments and matches below that.

Claudio Castagnoli & Rey Fenix pushed the limits in this Double Jeopardy match

Orange Cassidy & Daniel Garcia collide for the AEW International title

NO HOLDS BARRED match was pure chaos between Anna Jay & Julia Hart

Best Friends & Bandido enters House of Black looking for AEW trios gold

It was a shocking conclusion in the steel cage match between Omega & Moxley

"My reign of terror has just begun" @The_MJF

Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/yAnXnCFxi0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023

"I put everything on the line because I know that I belong at the top of this company." @sammyguevara

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/t1ctZV0EWM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023

Tune in to TNT next week for one of the biggest announcements EVER made in the history of #AEW! @TonyKhan

Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/hmerbZW37U — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023

"I know exactly where I'm going and how I'm going to get there."@DarbyAllin #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ZE9n7rGPWi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023

Does @kylefletcherpro want a shot at the International Title?

Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/GDhs8HNV7n — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023

"It's going to be you and me, @JayWhiteNZ and I'm going to show you what a real legend looks like in the making." @starkmanjones #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/iy0OBzjV77 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: @alexmarvez attempts to get a word with @TheDonCallis, following the shocking conclusion to #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/uqMvFCsUMa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023

"If I can't trust my family, who can I trust?"@KennyOmegaManX is still in shock and disbelief after #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/bPpBEERLoZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023

