Double or Nothing gets a Tag title match, with a special guest referee

Last week, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh took a trip to the Briscoe family farm in Sandy Fork, Delaware. They say it wasn’t the only reason the drove out there, but in between helping with chores they did issue a challenge to FTR for the AEW Tag titles — and tried to pick Mark Briscoe’s brain about how he & his late brother Jay beat Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler for the Ring of Honor Tag titles last year.

The AEW Tag champs had a chance to respond to that challenge on the May 10 Dynamite, but first they wanted to apologize to Mark for accidentally taking him out on Rampage a few weeks back when he was the special enforcer in Wheeler’s match with Lethal. They didn’t get a chance, since Jarrett & company were out first.

Briscoe did eventually make it to the ring, with a bottle of liquor and some news. He already got Tony Khan to book the Tag title match for Double or Nothing, and to let him serve as guest referee. He wanted all his friends to bond over a drink, but the heels used the booze as a weapon instead.

In the melee that followed, a blinded Harwood hit Mark with a piledriver. Now they really have something to apologize for...

This match joins the Four Pillars 4Way AEW World title match as the only matches confirmed for AEW’s May 28 PPV in Las Vegas.

