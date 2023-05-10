Miro hasn’t been seen in AEW since teaming with Sting & Darby Allin to take out House of Black at All Out. His last match on television was in June of 2022.

Since then. we’ve had rumors, reports, and responses to those reports regarding why he hadn’t been around. Things have actually been pretty quiet on that front lately, so of course... he’s back!

So far, we don’t know any more than Renee Paquette. The Redeemer walked into Tony Khan’s office, and shut the door.

That door stayed busy, too. When the announce team threw it back to Paquette for an update a few minutes, Thunder Rosa rolled up.

Rosa’s been out of action since last August, when a back injury led to the creation of an interim Women’s title... and a whole lot of drama. As that story’s been chronicled on the reality show AEW All Access, we’ve heard from her and Khan about how she’s mended fences ahead of getting cleared. She’s been on the road doing Spanish-language commentary, but we’re assuming her return here means she’s got (or is close to getting) the go ahead to wrestle.

So what’s with the comebacks? TK told us himself later, and it seems to be tied to today’s reports about the announcement of a new two hour show coming to Saturdays soon — AEW Collision.

What is @TonyKhan cooking up?



We're gonna find out next Wednesday night on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/AaJrvGW1PU — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 11, 2023

The mention of stars waiting around for a chance to wrestle supports the notion of Collision having a “fresh roster” in addition to CM Punk. That Twitter video cuts the AEW owner, president and booker off, but after saying TNT will have a HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT next Wednesday (probably in reference to the Warner Bros Discovery upfronts the morning of May 17), he promised details about that announcement on next week’s Dynamite.

Exciting times! Would Miro & Rosa convince you to add Saturday nights to your average wrestling week?

Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s Dynamite here.