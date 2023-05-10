House of Black clarify Open House rules for AEW Trios title matches

The House of Black have been AEW trios champions since March 5, 2023. They won the belts from the Elite, retained in a triple threat against the Elite and the Jericho Appreciation Society, then kept the straps versus Best Friends & Orange Cassidy. The creepy ghouls took a month-long break before coming back with a new set of rules for future title defenses.

The House of Black explained the Open House concept last week.

There was a little confusion about the No DQ and Dealer’s Choice gimmicks. Buddy Matthews was kind enough to clarify the rules.

Under house rules the following applies 1.20 seconds count outs: Because you will not be safe on the outside, you will not run away when it gets hard.. we force you to be harder or force you to cave under the pressure. 2.No rope escapes: Because the true nature of man is measured in its ability to withstand pain. There is no easy way out. You will fight or submit. 3.DQ is enforced: You break the tradition you forfeit your chance. The entire world will watch as you admit you do not have what it takes and must Live with this embarrassment your entire life. 4.Dealers choice: you decide what the last rule is. Why? Because it’s fair. And balance is all we have

Dealer’s Choice is the interesting wrinkle with lots of possibilities. There is a lot of leeway from serious fights to stupid pole matches. The Best Friends and Bandido will have first crack at the Open House rules on Dynamite. I’d like to see them use Dealer’s Choice to choose a regular match to negate the House of Black’s tricky rules.

What would be your preference for Dealer’s Choice?