Taya Valkyrie responds to her AEW suspension

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
AEW recently suspended Taya Valkyrie after she put hands on referee Aubrey Edwards in the aftermath of defeat to Jade Cargill.

AEW

Taya responded to the suspension with outright hostility. La Wera Loca has no regrets for her actions. Taya also threatened Mark Sterling. It appears that there will be no justice for Mark’s pants.

Like any business-minded fashionista, Taya used that free time to promote other endeavors, such as her fan subscription site TayaXO. She also mocked the suspension in her comment.

The choice of setting is a little concerning. Taya looks like she took a seat in the den of a serial stalker. If Sterling goes missing, then that will be the first place to look. Taya might lock him up inside a little cage.

Meanwhile, the TBS champion is fueling off the haters.

This feud is far from over. It’s going to be fun when Taya brings her big mad back to AEW to kick some ass.

Who do you think Taya should target first upon return from suspension?

