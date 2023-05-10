Taya Valkyrie responds to her AEW suspension

AEW recently suspended Taya Valkyrie after she put hands on referee Aubrey Edwards in the aftermath of defeat to Jade Cargill.

Taya responded to the suspension with outright hostility. La Wera Loca has no regrets for her actions. Taya also threatened Mark Sterling. It appears that there will be no justice for Mark’s pants.

The more I sit at home and think about my @AEW suspension, the more annoyed, pissed off and livid I get. And ya, I put my hands on @RefAubrey and regret nothing. The Jade Brand is a fraud. Sooner or later her house of cards will fall. @MarkSterlingEsq stay in your lane, your next — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) May 8, 2023

Like any business-minded fashionista, Taya used that free time to promote other endeavors, such as her fan subscription site TayaXO. She also mocked the suspension in her comment.

The choice of setting is a little concerning. Taya looks like she took a seat in the den of a serial stalker. If Sterling goes missing, then that will be the first place to look. Taya might lock him up inside a little cage.

Meanwhile, the TBS champion is fueling off the haters.

In my 2 years all that love turned to hate. . Heavy is the head that wears the crown ‍ #BIGMAD #DYNAMITE pic.twitter.com/T8vB1TeHSt — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) May 10, 2023

This feud is far from over. It’s going to be fun when Taya brings her big mad back to AEW to kick some ass.

Who do you think Taya should target first upon return from suspension?