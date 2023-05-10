We’ve heard so much about AEW’s new Saturday show Collision and possible plans for it that it’s hard to remember that it officially doesn’t even exist yet.

But that should change soon, and not just because we’re getting closer and closer to the date Tony Khan’s allegedly booked Chicago’s United Center to host the show’s premiere (and likely CM Punk’s return to the company).

No, it’s because next week is upfronts. That’s when networks — and streamers who have ad-supported tiers, which is now most of them — present their upcoming programming slates to potential advertisers. Warner Bros Discovery will make their pitches on May 17 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theatre, and PWInsider & others say that’s when we’ll get confirmation of Collision.

There are also some pretty big numbers being bandied about online regarding the new deal Tony Khan’s believed to have inked with WBD for Dynamite, Rampage, Collision and possibly more... but we’ll wait for someone to go on record with a report before we get too far into that discussion. Even if that doesn’t happen in the interim, we’ll find out more next Wednesday.

UPDATE: Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer isn’t reporting the terms (years or amounts), but did go on record to say a new rights contract will be announced at the Warner Bros Discovery upfronts. He reiterated a past report that the deal gives WBD exclusive rights to AEW product, thus the cancellation of the YouTube shows, and that it doesn’t include Ring of Honor.

NBCUniversal and FOX will also include their wrestling/sports entertainment properties in their upfronts on Monday (May 15), but that’s unlikely to include any surprises, or new rights deals for Raw or SmackDown.

The AEW/WBD one should make things plenty interesting on the news front, though.