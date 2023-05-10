AEW Dynamite results, live blog (May 10, 2023): Moxley vs. Omega in a Steel Cage

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TNT.

AEW will be at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit where Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley will take their years-long rivalry inside a steel cage! We’ll also see Orange Cassidy defend his International title against Daniel Garcia, Trios champs House of Black putting their belts on the line against Bandido & Best Friends, and Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart in a No Holds Barred affair! Ring of Honor World champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Tag champ Rey Fenix face of in a Double Jeopardy match, where the winner will earn a shot at the loser’s title. Plus, AEW Tag champs FTR respond to Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal’s challenge, we hear from Christian Cage about his TNT title plans... and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAY 10