AEW Dynamite results, live blog (May 10, 2023): Moxley vs. Omega in a Steel Cage

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TNT.
AEW will be at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit where Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley will take their years-long rivalry inside a steel cage! We’ll also see Orange Cassidy defend his International title against Daniel Garcia, Trios champs House of Black putting their belts on the line against Bandido & Best Friends, and Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart in a No Holds Barred affair! Ring of Honor World champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Tag champ Rey Fenix face of in a Double Jeopardy match, where the winner will earn a shot at the loser’s title. Plus, AEW Tag champs FTR respond to Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal’s challenge, we hear from Christian Cage about his TNT title plans... and more!
Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.
Enjoy the show!
