Rampage’s sports-induced trip around TNT’s schedule continued last week as AEW’s b-show started at 5:30 6:30pm ET thanks to the network’s coverage of the NHL Playoffs.

You didn’t need to be a television executive to know this episode wasn’t going to deliver big numbers. Instead, like us you were probably wondering how badly it would perform.

The answer is... pretty bad! But not as bad as the last time Rampage aired before prime time on a Friday night back in February. April 28’s episode was watched by 298,000. It did a .09 rating among 18-49 year olds. That was good for 32nd among cable originals on a night where basketball & hockey playoffs and the NFL Draft dominated those charts.

It doesn’t get any easier from here. The May 5 episode is currently listed at 5:30pm ET, and next week’s show will be back on Saturday.

Here’s a look at Rampage’s viewership and demo rating over the past year:

* Aired on Friday at a time other than 10pm ET

** Aired on a night other than Friday

*** Two-hours

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily and Wrestlenomics