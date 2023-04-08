AEW Battle of the Belts VI took place on Friday night (Apr. 7). The card looked completely skippable on paper, with obvious winners to all of the matches. There wasn’t going to be much news coming out of this show due to the mostly filler lineup, so AEW President Tony Khan decided to break some AEW news beforehand.

He took to social media to announce that Skye Blue is officially All Elite.

Some great news for Easter Weekend: One of @AEW's rising homegrown stars@Skyebyee is officially All Elite!



Wishing everyone the best on Good Friday!



Don't miss a great night of wrestling TONIGHT live on TNT starting

10pm ET/9pm CT after Furious 7!#AEWRampage#BattleOfTheBelts pic.twitter.com/MZAskjADv4 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 7, 2023

Blue wrestled her first match in AEW in April 2021, so you might be surprised to learn that she had yet to be given the “is All Elite” treatment in the prior two years. This announcement means she is now signed with AEW, so it’s great news for Skye.

She is currently involved in a storyline as part of the AEW originals team against Saraya and The Outcasts. It wouldn’t make much sense to refer to Blue as an AEW original if she isn’t signed to a deal, so this announcement also closes that potential logic hole.

