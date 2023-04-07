Darby Allin is trying to prove that he deserves a title shot against AEW World Champion MJF. Is there a better way to do that than by winning a match after being run over by a car?

When Darby made his entrance for tonight’s (Apr. 7) match on Rampage against Lee Moriarty, Jim Ross informed us that Darby was indeed run over by a car 24 hours earlier while skateboarding in New York City:

.@DarbyAllin makes his way to the ring, here on #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/pbTbFbkXme — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2023

Lee Moriarty is a jabroni, so he still lost despite the damage done to Darby’s body in the car accident. But Darby didn’t escape Rampage unscathed.

Swerve Strickland interrupted Darby’s post-match walk down the ramp. While Allin was distracted by Swerve, Brian Cage ambushed Darby and threw him to the ground with a power move that may very well be tantamount to another car crash.

A statement has just been made by @swerveconfident and @briancagegmsi - it looks like #MogulAffiliates and #TheEmbassy have merged forces, laying waste to @DarbyAllin here on #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/RflzHyYH4g — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2023

Earlier in the show, Swerve said that Mogul Affiliates had agreed to a merger. This angle made it official; Mogul Affiliates has joined forces with The Embassy. Darby now goes one-on-one with Swerve next week on Dynamite.

