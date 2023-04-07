Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new, live episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT. That will be followed by AEW Battle of the Belts VI at 11 pm ET, also live, also on TNT.

This combo event comes our way live from Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island.

Rampage will feature HOOK defending the FTW title against Ethan Page, Darby Allin taking on Lee Moriarty, Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart, The Acclaim teaming with Jericho Appreciation Society’s Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang in eight-man action, a sitdown between Jade Cargill & Taya Valkryie, and an announcement from Swerve Strickland.

Battle of the Belts VI then features Lucha Bros putting the ROH Tag belts on the line when they face Powerhouse Hobbs & QT Marshall, Cargill in action for a TBS title defense against Billie Starkz, and International champion Orange Cassidy vs. Dralistico.

AEW RAMPAGE & BATTLE OF THE BELTS V RESULTS FOR APRIL 7