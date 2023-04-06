Bryan Danielson is back to fix what’s wrong with AEW

Bryan Danielson went home after losing a 60 minute Iron Man match at last month’s Revolution pay-per-view event. He returned to AEW last week and turned heel on Kenny Omega, sticking by his stablemates in the Blackpool Combat Club.
On last night’s (Apr. 5) episode of Dynamite, Bryan offered an explanation for his actions. He loves professional wrestling, and the BCC are the only real professional wrestlers in AEW. He’s sick of seeing all these amateurs running around the place, so he’s here to fix the problem. This resulted in a four-on-one beatdown on Hangman Page, capped off with a disturbing screwdriver attack from Bryan:
"Nobody loves this man!"@bryandanielson and #BlackpoolCombatClub brutally assaulting #HangmanAdamPage!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/kSKSnfIjqT
To the surprise of nobody, the American Dragon proved once again that he is simply the best at what he does in pro wrestling.
Here are more of AEW’s YouTube and Twitter clips containing highlights of yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, in case you missed any of the action:
Look who just kicked off this huge episode of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS: it's #Switchblade @JayWhiteNZ! pic.twitter.com/7IMj48WUt9— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
#Limitless @RealKeithLee is ready to teach @IAmJericho a lesson about respect. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/fkNmzfOz05— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
#AEW International Champion @orangecassidy, and #BestFriends @trentylocks @sexychuckiet have been dropped off at the @UBSArena by none other than Sue! The #AEW World Trios Championship is on the line right now!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/JNSWvTMQUs
#AEW World Trios Champs #HouseOfBlack laying waste to the opposition!@malakaiblxck @snm_buddy @brodyxking— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/CMmYUyKRtu
#AEW International Champ @orangecassidy, & #BestFriends @trentylocks @sexychuckiet wipe out #HouseOfBlack!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/AbroQtqbnc
#AndStill! #HouseOfBlack retain the #AEW World Trios Championship here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@malakaiblxck @snm_buddy @brodyxking pic.twitter.com/htXT0nZgH1— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
Who has @Christian4Peeps brought with him?— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/DEXD9c9wxQ
This #AEW Women's World Championship match is starting off !— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
It's @jmehytr (c) vs. #RIHO on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/JIdTYtnu7Q
What a battle and what a victory by #AEW Women's World Champion @jmehytr to retain the title here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/zWNerBNqn2— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
Which one of the #Outcasts plans on taking the #AEW Women's World Championship belt from @jmehytr? @realrubysoho @Saraya #ToniStorm— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ADprRj8pB9
J.A.S = Just Acclaimed Scissoring?!#TheAcclaimed have arrived at the @UBSArena in Long Island!@PlatinumMax @bowens_official— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/xkM5saxDfk
"Ain't nobody gunna beat me because I'm a Long Islander. And you can't beat a Long Islander." @The_MJF#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/IwE9rEznEC— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
It's time to celebrate the Pride of Long Island, #AEW World Champion @The_MJF! #MJFDay— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Xa344OeJDW
Town Supervisor of Oyster Bay, Joseph Saladino, is here to present #AEW World Champion @The_MJF with the Key to Long Island, and to officially acknowledge April 5th as #MJFDay!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/aXhfnHKZh7
"This is #MJFDay here forever more!"@The_MJF— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/UFbE1XvChB
#JungleBoy Jack Perry @boy_myth_legend is not in the mood for celebrating #MJFDay!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/A1LQLlgBU5
Impressive offense from the top by @KomandercrMx, but gets countered at the last second by @sammyguevara!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/qR9LohxvmU
.@KomandercrMx defies gravity to take out Sammy!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/w1FVSLQn63
What a cutter by @sammyguevara to set up the victory here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/fmhVFEC56u— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
"Max, you sold your soul to be a pillar here."@sammyguevara with a message to #AEW World Champion @The_MJF!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/WbvfBypjAj
#FTW Champion @730Hook, ready to defend the title LIVE on #AEWDynamite on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ziyvMcUh46— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
#FTW Champion @730Hook retains with the shocking assist from @MATTHARDYBRAND?!?!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/x0KC0hVNlC
#AEW’s highly anticipated UK debut will take place at the iconic @wembleystadium on Sunday, August 27!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
Tickets for AEW: All In London go on sale Monday, May 5 at 9am BST. Fans can pre-register now for early access to purchase tickets at https://t.co/YIOZYIJTET https://t.co/TOqhoc2pwH pic.twitter.com/JlDcU26JQv
#BlackpoolCombatClub will be in action here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@JonMoxley @ClaudioCSRO @WheelerYuta @bryandanielson pic.twitter.com/hM6jeBsUx6— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
#BlackpoolCombatClub not showing any mercy here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@JonMoxley @ClaudioCSRO @WheelerYuta pic.twitter.com/VjELqMOoxH— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
With their careers at #AEW on the line, #FTR will challenge for the #AEW World Tag Team Championships here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/gywTyqmU1w
For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.
Loading comments...