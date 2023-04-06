Bryan Danielson is back to fix what’s wrong with AEW

Bryan Danielson went home after losing a 60 minute Iron Man match at last month’s Revolution pay-per-view event. He returned to AEW last week and turned heel on Kenny Omega, sticking by his stablemates in the Blackpool Combat Club.

On last night’s (Apr. 5) episode of Dynamite, Bryan offered an explanation for his actions. He loves professional wrestling, and the BCC are the only real professional wrestlers in AEW. He’s sick of seeing all these amateurs running around the place, so he’s here to fix the problem. This resulted in a four-on-one beatdown on Hangman Page, capped off with a disturbing screwdriver attack from Bryan:

To the surprise of nobody, the American Dragon proved once again that he is simply the best at what he does in pro wrestling.

Here are more of AEW's YouTube and Twitter clips containing highlights of yesterday's episode of Dynamite, in case you missed any of the action:

Look who just kicked off this huge episode of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS: it's #Switchblade @JayWhiteNZ!

Who has @Christian4Peeps brought with him?

Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!

What a battle and what a victory by #AEW Women's World Champion @jmehytr to retain the title here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!

"Ain't nobody gunna beat me because I'm a Long Islander. And you can't beat a Long Islander." @The_MJF

Town Supervisor of Oyster Bay, Joseph Saladino, is here to present #AEW World Champion @The_MJF with the Key to Long Island, and to officially acknowledge April 5th as #MJFDay!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!

Impressive offense from the top by @KomandercrMx, but gets countered at the last second by @sammyguevara!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!

.@KomandercrMx defies gravity to take out Sammy!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!

What a cutter by @sammyguevara to set up the victory here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!

"Max, you sold your soul to be a pillar here."@sammyguevara with a message to #AEW World Champion @The_MJF!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!

#AEW's highly anticipated UK debut will take place at the iconic @wembleystadium on Sunday, August 27!

Tickets for AEW: All In London go on sale Monday, May 5 at 9am BST.

With their careers at #AEW on the line, #FTR will challenge for the #AEW World Tag Team Championships here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!

