 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bryan Danielson is back to fix what’s wrong with AEW

By Cain A. Knight
/ new

Bryan Danielson went home after losing a 60 minute Iron Man match at last month’s Revolution pay-per-view event. He returned to AEW last week and turned heel on Kenny Omega, sticking by his stablemates in the Blackpool Combat Club.

On last night’s (Apr. 5) episode of Dynamite, Bryan offered an explanation for his actions. He loves professional wrestling, and the BCC are the only real professional wrestlers in AEW. He’s sick of seeing all these amateurs running around the place, so he’s here to fix the problem. This resulted in a four-on-one beatdown on Hangman Page, capped off with a disturbing screwdriver attack from Bryan:

To the surprise of nobody, the American Dragon proved once again that he is simply the best at what he does in pro wrestling.

Here are more of AEW’s YouTube and Twitter clips containing highlights of yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, in case you missed any of the action:

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats