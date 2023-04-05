Luchasaurus returns to AEW with Christian and a new look

Christian Cage and Luchasaurus both turned on Jungle Boy last year. Boy eventually won the feud against both men, vanquishing Luchasaurus in a Steel Cage match at last year’s Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view in November, and then burying Christian alive one month ago at Revolution 2023.

Luchasaurus disappeared from AEW following the loss in November, but he finally returned in a pre-taped segment on tonight’s (Apr. 5) episode of Dynamite. Luchasaurus still has Christian by his side, but the big difference is his more dangerous look:

Who has @Christian4Peeps brought with him?

Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/DEXD9c9wxQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023

Neither Christian nor the angry dinosaur said a word during this very brief appearance, but they didn’t have to. The AEW commentary team openly wondered about who their first victim will be now that they have returned from the abyss.

Assuming their previous feud with Jungle Boy won’t be revisited, which babyface will be first to feel the wrath of Christian and Luchasaurus, Cagesiders?