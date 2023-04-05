MJF Day was ruined

With AEW’s return to MJF’s hometown on Long Island, New York, for tonight’s (Apr. 5) episode of Dynamite, Oyster Bay decided to give him the key to Long Island on MJF Day.

The AEW world champion kicked off the festivities with a musical performance.

After Town Supervisor Joe of Oyster Bay was booed while giving MJF the key to Long Island, MJF took center stage to tell a story about that “stupid bitch” Mrs. Benedict, his 8th grade teacher who told him he’d never make his dream of being a pro wrestler come true.

It all led to MJF concluding that if you are from Long Island and put in the work, you can be anything you want to be in life, except being better than MJF, of course.

MJF decided to give an encore musical performance on his way out of the ring, and that’s when his day was ruined by Jungle Boy.

Sammy Guevara then came out for his match with Komander, but made sure to hold up MJF’s world title on his way to the ring.

After Sammy won his match, he cut the following promo for a world title shot, calling out MJF for his American Idol routine and shitting on the champ for selling his soul to get to the top of AEW:

"Max, you sold your soul to be a pillar here."@sammyguevara with a message to #AEW World Champion @The_MJF!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!

