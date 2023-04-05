FTR make their decision, win the AEW world tag team titles

The main event of tonight’s (Apr. 5) episode of Dynamite saw The Gunns defend the AEW world tag team titles against FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler promised to leave AEW if they failed to win the gold.

The underlying real life context here is that FTR’s AEW contracts were said to be up in early April, so the outcome of this match would let us know if they signed a new deal with Tony Khan or were moving on to greener pastures.

The finish looked like it came when FTR hit Shatter Machine on Austin Gunn late in the match, but Colten pulled the ref out of the ring to break it up. Colten was looking for a disqualification loss to retain the titles, which would still trigger the stip that FTR must quit AEW. Referee Paul Turner wouldn’t do it.

The Gunns then hit a low blow in front of the ref looking for another disqualification. Turner was going to call it this time, but Wheeler stopped him from doing so at the last second.

The Gunns continued trying to cheat by using the tag team titles as a weapon, but Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler would not be denied on this night. Dax fought out of the Gunns finisher, and FTR then pinned the champs with stereo rollups to seal the deal and win the belts.

it sure looks like FTR has made their decision to stick around in AEW for the long term.

