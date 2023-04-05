It’s official. Jay White is All Elite!

Juice Robinson ambushed Ricky Starks several weeks ago on AEW television under the Bullet Club banner, and then he delayed a one-on-one match until tonight’s (Apr. 5) episode of Dynamite in New York.

There’s a reason why he waited until tonight’s show for the match; it was all a setup for fellow Bullet Club member “Switchblade” Jay White to show up in AEW and join Juice for another attack on Starks.

That’s how this episode started, with Jay attacking Ricky before the match could even get going:

Look who just kicked off this huge episode of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS: it's #Switchblade @JayWhiteNZ! pic.twitter.com/7IMj48WUt9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023

The bout was ruled a No Contest as a result of the Bullet Club attack.

The AEW commentators described White as the hottest free agent in pro wrestling. Given recent rumors about White seemingly off WWE’s radar, AEW is the next most logical landing spot for the former NJPW star, so this appearance was predicted by more than a few fans.

As of this writing, I’m still waiting for Tony Khan to announce Jay White as being All Elite. For now, he’s the hottest free agent in wrestling, and he can be seen on AEW television.

How did you react when Jay White showed up on Dynamite, Cagesiders?