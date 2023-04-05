As many of you know, AEW President Tony Khan has a HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT to make on tonight’s (Apr. 5) episode of Dynamite that will rank among the most important huge announcements in company history.

That’s all well and good, but there’s still plenty of room for some medium-sized announcements too.

Khan made one such announcement a short while ago on social media; Nigel McGuinness is All Elite!

Nigel McGuiness is a legend in pro wrestling, and now @McGuinnessNigel is All Elite!



See you all TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork for a massive Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, and I'll have a very important announcement on TBS tonight! pic.twitter.com/KqJIN0Ba65 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 5, 2023

WWE released McGuinness as part of their commentary shakeup last October, leading to his surprise return to Ring of Honor at last week’s Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event. Nigel stuck to the commentary desk for that show, but he later teased there was more to come in the future:

At #ROHSupercardOfHonor, @McGuinnessNigel made a surprise return, joining the commentary desk for the evening! What does the future hold for McGuinness in ROH? pic.twitter.com/dCL6O6UVoo — ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 3, 2023

ROH TV on Honor Club just started up its weekly show one month ago, and adding a legend of the brand to the series sounds like a great idea. But this announcement creates the possibility that Nigel’s future might actually include a role on AEW programming. I guess we’ll just have to wait to see how it all shakes out.

Are you excited to see Nigel McGuinness in AEW and/or ROH going forward? Let us know how you feel about this news in the comments below, Cagesiders.