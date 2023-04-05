Tony Khan has ‘one of the most important’ huge announcements in AEW history

Tony Khan is hyping up tonight’s (Apr. 5) episode of AEW Dynamite by promoting another one of his HUGE ANNOUNCEMENTs.

Last Thursday, when Khan first announced this HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT, he said he was excited to talk more about it in the coming days. You can see just how excited he is when he briefly talks about it in a new interview with Sports Illustrated:

“This is something I’ve dreamed of for years. It’s a huge milestone for AEW, and I can’t wait to talk about it. There will be fans around the world who will be excited—it is one of the most important announcements ever in AEW...It’s going to be a special night for AEW.”

Khan’s most recent HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT was last month’s reveal of the AEW: All Access reality show and Adam Cole’s return to the ring. Maybe I’m reading too much into empty promotional words, but it sounds like tonight’s announcement could have something to do with the international stage.

