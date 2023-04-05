Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ hyped the Gunns versus FTR in AEW tag titles versus AEW career, Jamie Hayter defending the AEW Women’s World Championship against Riho, Juice Robinson versus Ricky Starks, and Hook defending the FTW Championship against Ethan Page.

The Gunns viewed this match as doing FTR a favor to send them away to be with their families. Hayter respects the size of the fight in Riho, while Riho is hoping for a good, clean match. Robinson hates Starks because he sees himself in Absolute and Starks doesn’t know how good he has it in AEW. Page is aiming to end the dark cloud of Hook hanging over the Firm. All Ego will punish Hook in his hometown.

For what it’s worth, Stokely Hathaway found the silver lining from getting his ass beat by Hook. The lesson is to live without fear.

Thank you to all my fans for the support the past two weeks. This morning, I went to the gym for the first time since my match and was able to bench 325. That means I am nearly at 42.3% and getting stronger every day. Look at God. If you’ve had your ass beat on national television, you know that it changes you. In your darkest times, you must find the light. I asked myself - what can I learn from this? How do I become a better man? For me, it was focusing on confidence. If I can go face-to-face with Hook, I can do anything without fear. It’s a freeing experience to finally be able to go to Waffle House, look the line cook in his eyes, and tell him he fucked up my eggs without stuttering. What’s he gonna do? Beat my ass? Of course he will. It’s already happened, pal. No power for you. Live without fear. Sharing this message to inspire someone today.

MJF was granted the town key to Oyster Bay earlier this week. He will celebrate by having MJF Day on Dynamite. The man of honor posted an important announcement with rules for MJF Day.

MJF Day Rules If you see MJF, you have to admit he’s better than you and you know it, then hand him 50 bucks. Everyone who attends UBS Arena must come with a scarf or be refused entry. Everyone who attends the show must buy MJF merch or be escorted off the premises. Everyone who is not attending the show must buy MJF merch at ShopAEW.com. When you wake up on MJF Day, you must listen to at least 3 songs by the following artists: Louis Prima, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Sammy Davis Jr., and Justin Bieber. And lastly, if you see a homeless person on the street, kick them in the ribs.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, the Gunns defeated the Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) in a tag team title eliminator. Mark Sterling confirmed that Ari Daivari is a member of the Varsity Athletes while also leading the Trustbusters.

Speaking of Sterling, Smart Mark is not pleased with Taya Valkyrie for breaking his nose.

I just received word that my nose was in fact broken during this heinous attack on @AEW Rampage last week.



I’m told I won’t need surgery but my nose will be crooked unless I get it fixed.@thetayavalkyrie permanently scarred me for doing my job. It’s a shame. pic.twitter.com/7BS25TJOep — Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. (@MarkSterlingEsq) March 31, 2023

“I Was Wrong” - Being The Elite Ep. 341 featured Adam Cole ready for his comeback match, Ryan Nemeth at the Comedy Store, and Brandon Cutler roaming WrestleCon. Matt Jackson provided an official update on his injury. He suffered a partially torn bicep and decided to do physical therapy instead of surgery. Matt hopes to be on the shelf for weeks rather than months. On the story tip, Hangman Page apologized to Brandon Cutler for claiming the Young Bucks wouldn’t have Cutler’s back. Hangman was wrong, thus the title of the episode. Cutler suggested that the only way to get the Blackpool Combat Club off Hangman’s back was a reunion of the Elite. Hangman agreed and viewed Don Callis as the source of conflict preventing Kenny Omega from going all in. I believe the chronological order for this segment was before Callis apologized to Hangman last week on Dynamite.

Bryan Danielson was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! EW. This was a weird one. Topics of conversation included equating the eating of apples to eating tree sperm, Shawn Michaels coming up with the American Dragon nickname because Danielson wrestles in a Japanese style, and multi-orgasmic men without ejaculating.

We’ll close with Young Bucks Micro Brawlers available for pre-order.