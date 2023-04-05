Andrade comments on the end of his AEW contract

AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo was in Los Angeles for WrestleMania weekend, just like many other folks in the pro wrestling business. Andrade is married to WWE wrestler Charlotte Flair and was seen with her at the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

Lucha Libre Online caught up with Andrade for a quick interview at WrestleCon, where he revealed that his AEW contract is ending soon. He are his brief words on the matter, courtesy of the translation from WrestlingNews.co:

“I’m with AEW, to make it clear. Soon my contract will expire. I had a tear in my chest and I got surgery in November. I was out for 4 months but soon I’ll be back. I was at the Hall of Fame accompanying my wife and to be next to a great friend Rey Mysterio.”

Andrade was reportedly sent home by AEW in October following a backstage fight with Sammy Guevara. The incident came about following rumors that Andrade wanted out of his AEW contract and to return to WWE.

He debuted for AEW in June 2021. If it’s true that his contract is up soon, does that mean it’s a two year deal set to expire this June? Can Tony Khan add time to end of it to account for the pectoral tear that Andrade refers to in the interview? Is a WWE return even plausible now that Vince McMahon is back in charge of the company?

I guess we’ll find out some or all of these answers later this year.

Where do you think we’ll see Andrade wrestle his next match, Cagesiders?