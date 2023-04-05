Dynamite airs tonight (Apr. 5) with a live show from UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. There are more than seven weeks to go until AEW’s next pay-per-view on the calendar, Double or Nothing, which is scheduled for May 28.

FTR’s decision between WWE and AEW is a no-brainer

The Gunns are putting the AEW world tag team titles on the line in tonight’s main event against FTR. This is Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler’s first match in three months. If FTR lose, they will quit AEW.

Dax has been teasing for months that FTR’s contracts with AEW expire in early April, so the result of this match will tell us if FTR has decided to sign new deals with AEW or pursue greener pastures in WWE. Given this week’s news that out-of-touch old man Vince McMahon (and his creepy new mustache) is back in charge of running WWE’s TV shows, FTR’s decision is a no-brainer.

Vince’s return to that spot was inevitable ever since he announced his return to WWE in January, so Dax and Cash have had plenty of time to mull this one over. FTR would very likely be nobodies on the WWE roster under Vince’s creative direction, just as they were a few years ago when they asked for their release from their WWE contracts. They have made it clear that money is not the most important factor for them. Add it all up and it makes all the sense in the world for Dax and Cash to stay in AEW for a while longer.

Does that mean Dax and Cash are walking out of tonight’s Dynamite as the new AEW tag team champions? Yeah, I’d say that’s exactly what it means, given the stipulation that they will quit AEW if they don’t bring home the gold.

The rest of tonight’s lineup

Tony Khan has a huge announcement tonight. Some of the viable options for what this could be are a release date for the AEW video game, the reveal of a new AEW TV show on Saturdays, details on AEW’s London debut, or perhaps the return of CM Punk.

AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defends the gold tonight against the first woman to ever hold the title, Riho. They are both on the same side in the war of the AEW originals vs. The Outcasts, so there’s a good chance that Saraya’s group crashes the party for an ambush after the match is over.

House of Black vs. Orange Cassidy & Best Friends for the AEW world trios titles is also booked for tonight. A recent match between Kings of the Black Throne and Best Friends ended in disqualification, with the babyfaces laid out by the champs afterwards.

FTW Champion HOOK looks to finish off his dominance of The Firm with a title defense tonight against Ethan Page. Page is a dumbass who signed a contract for this match that was drawn up by Matt Hardy, so there’s a good chance Matt secretly added in a clause that allows him to leave The Firm after HOOK beats Ethan.

After weeks of trash talk, Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson is happening tonight in New York. Starks still needs payback on this guy after an ambush from a few weeks back. Will any other members of the Bullet Club get involved in this one?

AEW’s return to Long Island also means that it’s MJF Day. The AEW world champion will initially be cheered like crazy in his hometown, but his big celebration could very well be ruined by the likes of Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, and Sammy Guevara.

Speaking of Sammy, if Cool Moves are your thing, then tonight’s match of Komander vs. Guevara should give you exactly what you want.

Bryan Danielson came back to AEW last week and turned heel on Kenny Omega, joining the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club in beating Kenny’s ass. We’ll hear from the BCC tonight, which will presumably include an explanation from Bryan regarding his actions.

After weeks of being courted by Daddy Magic and Cool Hand, The Acclaimed will announce their decision tonight on joining the Jericho Appreciation Society. If they decline membership in the group, it’s pretty much a lock that violence will ensue.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Even though there are four title matches tonight, AEW is running a Battle of the Belts show later in the week. Don’t be surprised if title defenses for TBS Champion Jade Cargill and TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs are announced for that card. Is it too soon to book Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie or Hobbs vs. Wardlow?

- Swerve Strickland says he has a new Mogul Affiliate who is going to help him eliminate Keith Lee. Before that happens, though, he might need to have his new mystery ally rough up Tony Khan in order to actually get more TV time for the match to take place.

- Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal believe that their faction will have championship gold in AEW very soon.

- Will AEW provide a health update on Dante Martin, whose leg was seemingly destroyed in a ladder match on last week’s ROH pay-per-view?

- It sounds like Anna Jay wants to do very painful things to Julia Hart.

- How is Adam Cole feeling after last week’s return match? Will Chris Jericho make him pay for defeating Daniel Garcia?

- Why is Lance Archer stuck on the AEW YouTube shows? And where the f*** is Miro?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?