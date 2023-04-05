AEW Dynamite results, live blog (April 5, 2023): Titles vs. Career, Tony Khan Announcement

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TNT.

AEW will be at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York with World champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman celebrating getting his own day from his LI hometown, FTR putting their AEW future on the line for a chance to take the Tag titles from The Gunns, and Tony Khan’s latest big announcement. We’re also getting three other championship bouts as Jamie Hayter defends her Women’s belt against Riho, Orange Cassidy & Best Friends challenge Trios titleholders House of Black, and FTW champ HOOK goes one-on-one with Ethan Page. Plus, Bryan Danielson & Blackpool Combat Club speak on his return and their descent into full-blown villainy, Juice Robinson takes on Ricky Starks, The Acclaimed decide whether to join Jericho Appreciation Society... and more!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR APRIL 5