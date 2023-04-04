Watch AEW Dark Episode 190

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., April 4, 2023) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live, or whenever you’ve got time for some more wrestling in your life.

This week’s show was taped at Universal Studios in Orlando late last month. Here are the matches we’re getting, per AEW social media:

Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan

AR Fox vs. Peter Avalon

Willie Mack vs. Serpentico

Leila Grey vs. Ameera

Evil Uno vs. Cezar Bononi

Lee Moriarty vs. Invictus Khash

Tony Nese & Ari Daivari vs. Jay Lucas & Terry Yaki

Enjoy the show!