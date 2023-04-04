Watch AEW Dark Episode 190

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., April 4, 2023) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live, or whenever you’ve got time for some more wrestling in your life.
This week’s show was taped at Universal Studios in Orlando late last month. Here are the matches we’re getting, per AEW social media:
- Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan
- AR Fox vs. Peter Avalon
- Willie Mack vs. Serpentico
- Leila Grey vs. Ameera
- Evil Uno vs. Cezar Bononi
- Lee Moriarty vs. Invictus Khash
- Tony Nese & Ari Daivari vs. Jay Lucas & Terry Yaki
Enjoy the show!
