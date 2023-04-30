AEW’s next PPV offering will be Double or Nothing on May 28 from Las Vegas. There are zero officially finalized matches at this moment, but there are several story directions brewing to piece together the potential lineup. Let’s break it down.

MJF will defend the AEW world title against Sammy Guevara at Double or Nothing. That much is certain. The question is whether Jungle Boy and Darby Allin will be added to the mix. They will have their chance to earn the spot through tag team action. If JB & Allin can beat MJF & Sammy, then it will be a Four Pillars four-way at the PPV. If not, then a singles bout it will be.

The women’s title scene is a little hazy. It will surely be Hayter against a member of the Outcasts. The champ already handled Toni Storm and Ruby Soho. Saraya would logically be next in line. She’s even warming up with a match against Willow Nightingale on the next episode of Dynamite. The cloudiness comes with the overlap for the feud between Chris Jericho and Adam Cole. There is a possibility for a mixed tag of Saraya teaming with Jericho facing Cole and his beloved Baker. The safer bet is probably separating these as two singles matches on the PPV for Hayter versus Saraya and Jericho versus Cole.

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal hold a pair of singles wins over Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. That should give them an edge into finagling a tag team title shot against FTR.

Christian Cage and Luchasaurus have emerged from the red light distract with an ornery look in their eye for the TNT belt. Personally, I’m hoping we get Luchasaurus for a hoss fight, however, Christian against Wardlow would be the higher profile matchup and more difficult to predict the winner. Even though Wardlow will be coached by Arn Anderson, never count out a man as devious as Christian.

Due to the Jaded stipulation, it is clear that Taya Valkyrie is not done with Jade Cargill. That feud needs to be settled fair and square.

Orange Cassidy is a fighting champion. Pencil anyone in here. Maybe give Rush a shot. He’s a big enough star to end Cassidy’s fantastic reign.

I forgot that the House of Black are trios champions. They haven’t been on TV for the past three weeks. Out of sight, out of mind. When looking at the AEW roster, one team in particular stands out as a PPV attraction. Bring on Hardy Party. Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy should wrap up their feud with the Firm in the Deletion match at the Hardy Compound, airing on the next episode of Rampage.

A lot of stars haven’t been listed yet, and they conveniently fit into the Elite versus Blackpool Combat Club story. The Elite have Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, Konosuke Takeshita, and probably Hangman Page once Omega kisses and makes up. The BCC have Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta. This PPV contest could range from trios to cincos. It would depend on the injury health of Matt Jackson, how long AEW wants to sell Hangman’s stabbed eye. and BCC finding another member.

Sprinkle in a few more singles bouts, and the Double or Nothing card is looking like:

AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Jungle Boy vs. Darby Allin

AEW Women's World Championship: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Saraya

AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett

AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage

AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. ???

AEW World Trios Championship: House of Black (c) vs. Hardy Party

House of Black (c) vs. Hardy Party Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club

Chris Jericho vs. Adam Cole

Ricky Starks vs. “Switchblade” Jay White

Swerve Strickland vs Keith Lee

What do you think the Double or Nothing card will be?