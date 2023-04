All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (April 3, 2023) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, or at least what AEW announced:

Angelica Risk vs. Skye Blue

Bryce Cannon vs. Lance Archer

Kelsey Heather vs. Julia Hart

Kip Sabian vs. Leon Ruffin

Gates of Agony vs. Leonis & Maximus

Action Andretti vs. Nick Comoroto

The Gunns vs. The Infantry

Enjoy the show!