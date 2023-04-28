Jeff Hardy’s cinematic return match is officially booked

Jeff Hardy has not competed in an official wrestling match since May 2022, just before he was arrested for DUI and suspended by AEW. But now he’s back, and his official return match has a date.

We already knew that the match is called The Firm Deletion and will take place at The Hardy Compound. It’s a four on four match pitting The Hardys, HOOK, and Isiah Kassidy against Stokely Hathaway, Big Bill, Lee Moriarty, and Ethan Page. Hardy is still recovering from eye surgery and not ready for a traditional wresting match, so AEW is instead trying to deliver a cinematic masterpiece at House Hardy.

Up to this point, Matt has been driving Stokely nuts by refusing to announce a date or any details about the match. That changed on tonight’s (Apr. 28) episode of Rampage when The Firm took matters into their own hands by abducting Kassidy and forcing Matt to give in to their demands.

In order to secure Kassidy’s safety, Page made Hardy agree to have The Firm Deletion match next week (May 5) on Rampage. Matt complied with that demand, but The Firm still sent Isiah crashing down for a terrible fall, raising uncertainty about his status for the match.

Next week’s AEW Rampage has a special start time of 5:30 pm ET on TNT. Will you be tuning in to take a trip to the Hardy Compound, revisit Matt’s wacky cast of characters, and see The Firm get deleted?

Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.