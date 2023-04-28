After the Blackpool Combat Club left Konosuke Takeshita a bloody mess at the end of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega cut a promo challenging Jon Moxley to a steel cage match:

Moxley accepted the challenge like only he can, licking Takeshita’s blood off his fist, describing the familiar taste, and vowing to break Omega’s face inside the cage:

On tonight’s (Apr. 28) episode of Rampage, the cage match was made official. It will take place on the May 10 episode of Dynamite in Detroit, Michigan.

Before we get there, though, the Young Bucks will have something to say about the Blackpool Combat Club. They’ll grab a mic and let us know what’s on their mind on next week’s (May 3) Dynamite. Here’s the current lineup for that upcoming card:

Darby Allin & Jungle Boy vs. MJF & Sammy Guevara

Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Adam Cole, Bandido vs. Jericho Appreciation Society

Tres de Mayo Trios Battle Royal

Willow Nightingale vs. Saraya

Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson

We’ll hear from The Elite

Are you excited to see Mox and Kenny rip each other apart inside a steel cage on May 10, Cagesiders?