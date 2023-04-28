It hasn’t been announced yet, but signs continue to back up reports AEW is launching a new weekly series this summer. The two hour show called Collision is said to be coming to TNT on Saturday nights — starting with a big June 17 episode from Chicago’s United Center that will be built around the return of CM Punk.

But there might be more reasons to get excited about that Saturday night show. In this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer wrote:

The show, believed to be called AEW Collision, as noted last week, is expected to debut on 6/17 with a show from 8-10 p.m. Eastern, from the United Center in Chicago, which would also be the return of C.M. Punk along with what is expected to be either another major name debut or return.

There’s no indication from Meltzer who this big name could be. Other than the seemingly ever-present Mercedes Moné speculation, the other option that comes to mind is Kota Ibushi.

The Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club program has featured a number of easter egg-like references to the decorated Japanese star’s history with Kenny Omega & his group. The arrival of Omega’s Golden Lovers partner would probably kick off another round of debate over whether AEW is serving the so-called casual fan, but it would be a a big hit with those familiar with the former IWGP World Heavyweight champ — and open up several storyline avenues for Tony Khan & team to explore that could get over with “casuals” if presented right.

But that’s just our speculation. Give us yours in the comments below, and we’ll see what else gets said about Collision’s premiere in the coming weeks.