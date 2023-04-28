Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at a special start time of 5:30 6:30 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday show comes our way on tape from the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s main event is Cash Wheeler vs. Jay Lethal.

Also advertised on the card: Shawn Spears and Ricky Starks team up to fight Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson), Anna Jay vs. Ashley D’Amboise, Naturally Limitless is in action, we’ll hear from The Outcasts, The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass address the people, and more!

Come right back here at 6:30 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR APR. 28