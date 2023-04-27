AEW’s top draw brings in more viewers against NBA and NHL playoffs

The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Apr. 26) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite netted 863,000 viewers for a 0.28 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished ninth place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

Total viewership was up from last week’s 830K. The demo rating remained the same for the third consecutive week, although Dynamite has dropped from 6th to 9th place in the cable rankings during that time span.

This week’s Dynamite faced stiff competition from the triple whammy of NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, and Vanderpump Rules. That’s probably why AEW President Tony Khan called on his top draw, The Blade, to wrestle in the main event against mid-carder Ken Omega in a tag team match. I can only imagine how much these numbers would have plummeted if The Blade was left off the show.

Dynamite’s numbers are hovering in a narrow range over the last month, with a demo rating of 0.28 in four of the last five weeks, and viewership oscillating between 830K and 877K. This episode featured some very weak finishes and a convoluted world championship angle, but also a very cool surprise debut and more screwdriver brutality. Is that a recipe for numbers to stay put in this range? We’ll have to wait and see what happens next week.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

For complete results and this week’s Dynamite live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.