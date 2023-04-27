Yes, AEW really is planning to run All In and All Out within one week of each other

Earlier this month, Tony Khan made the HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT that AEW will make its United Kingdom debut on Aug. 27 for an event named AEW: All In London. The event will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium, which holds roughly 90,000 seats.

One of the immediate questions that arose from this announcement, aside from the obvious matter of how many tickets AEW realistically expects to sell, is how does this news affect the status of the annual All Out pay-per-view event? That show typically takes place on Labor Day weekend in the United States, which is the weekend after All In.

Now we have an official answer to that latter question. During an interview on the The A2theK Wrestling Show, AEW Senior Vice President & Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh confirmed that All Out is currently scheduled for the week after All In:

“London, it’s been a while since I’ve spent any meaningful time there ‘cause of COVID, and so I’m excited just to go back. We’ll have to come back here for All Out the week after, but it should be really fun. I’m most excited to see a wrestling ring in the middle of Wembley Stadium.”

One caveat that comes to mind is that just because AEW plans to run both shows one week apart doesn’t mean they will both be pay-per-view (PPV) events. Could one of these shows be a TV special instead of a PPV? Hopefully Tony Khan will shed some light on that detail in the near future.

Do you think it’s a good idea for AEW to run All In and All Out on consecutive weekends? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.