AEW Rampage spoilers for Apr. 28: Bullet Club Gold, The Outcasts, Keith Lee, more!

AEW rolled into the the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow’s (Apr. 28) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Friday. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) defeated Ricky Starks & Shawn Spears. Jay White pinned Spears after hitting him with the Blade Runner.

The Outcasts cut a promo while were wearing shirts with an image of Britt Baker’s black eye. It will be Saraya vs. Willow Nightingale next week on Dynamite.

Keith Lee & Dustin Rhodes squashed two guys. Swerve Strickland and The Embassy came out to stare down the babyfaces.

Anna Jay beat Ashley D’Amboise by choking her out. Julia Hart attacked Jay after the match, leading to a pull apart brawl.

Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed defeated three jobbers in a trios match.

Jay Lethal picked up the win over Cash Wheeler in a singles match where Mark Briscoe was the special ringside enforcer. Briscoe tried to stop Sonjay Dutt from interfering. As that was happening, Lethal pushed Wheeler into Briscoe and then landed the Lethal Injection on Cash for the victory. There was tension between Wheeler and Briscoe afterwards, because Mark did not see what Lethal did.

Do you plan to check out Rampage on Friday at its special start time of 5:30 pm ET?