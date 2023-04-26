Tony Khan announces details of this year’s Owen Hart Cup Tournaments

It wasn’t a HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT, but our interest is piqued whenever AEW tells us we’re going to hear from head honcho Tony Khan on television.

That’s what we were told we’d get on the April 26 episode of Dynamite. So what kind of news did TK bring us this time?

It’s the return of the Owen Hart Cup!

.@TonyKhan with BIG NEWS about the 2023 Owen Hart Cup Tournament!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/oq6jqjfsFZ — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 27, 2023

AEW kicked off their partnership with Dr. Martha Hart and the Owen Hart Foundation last year, and awarded Owen Cups and belts to Dr. Britt Baker and Adam Cole for winning the women’s and men’s tournaments. The second annual editions of both will kick off with an opening ceremony at Double or Nothing on May 28, then matches will take place during AEW’s summer tour of Hart’s native Canada.

That will include matches at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in Toronto, which Khan reminded us will honor Owen’s connections to New Japan. The finals of the respective tournaments will then happen in Hart’s hometown of Calgary when AEW debuts there on July 15.

July 15 is a Saturday, by the way... so looks like that will be an episode of Collision.

Regardless, holding The Owen in Canada is pretty cool. Last year’s edition gave us some great matches, but was out of sight, out of mind pretty quickly. Some of that was due to Cole’s injury, but still. Will this year’s have a more lasting impact?

We’ll find out in a little more than a month.

Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s Dynamite here.