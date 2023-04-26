Roderick Strong makes a shocking AEW debut

On the April 26 Dynamite, Adam Cole called out Chris Jericho for his role in the beatdown Saraya put on Dr. Britt Baker last week. He didn’t get Jericho, but he did get most of his Appreciation Society for another beatdown.

That brought out new Best Friends Orange Cassidy to make the save, but they still didn’t have the numbers and the JAS remained in control. And that was when Cole’s old Ring of Honor rival and WWE NXT stablemate Roderick Strong made his debut to clean out the ring!

After a brief tease of tension between the rivals-turned-friends, Roddy & Cole made it clear they’ll start their run together in AEW as allies.

Strong isn’t the biggest name, but he’s a great in-ring performer who can be a big help to the entire AEW roster. His arrival is also a huge surprise, because there wasn’t even news about his WWE contract expiring. He’s also been out of action on NXT since last summer.

Now, he’s All Elite.

Like it?

Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s Dynamite here.