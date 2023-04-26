AEW may have quietly ended one of their weekly shows

It was a little odd that the latest episode of Dark Elevation that AEW uploaded to YouTube was a “Best of” edition.

Hosts Tony Schiavone & Excalibur didn’t mention why we were getting a clip show, but their opening remarks about the show’s legacy as a launching pad for homegrown talent raised a few eyebrows. Their reflective remarks are definitely being re-evaluated a after fans who watch Elevation on Fite TV noticed this description for episode 112 (emphasis mine):

Don’t miss the Special and final episode of Elevation – it’s Best of Elevation airing on FITE! The episode is throwing it back to some of the best matches that have graced our Monday nights over the years!

AEW hasn’t said anything about Elevation’s future, but the idea they’d stop producing it in light of the launch of a weekly streaming Ring of Honor show and the reported debut of a new two hour AEW television program makes sense.

We’ll let you know when/if there’s anything official. In the meantime, give us your read... and let us know if you’d miss Dark: Elevation.