There is a conspiracy afoot involving Taya Valkyrie, Elon Musk, and blue check marks on Twitter. C-O-N-SPIRACY!

Smart Mark Sterling, Esquire did the digging to present his findings. It is a pretty convincing case. Watch the video for visuals along with reading the transcription below.

WATCH AND SHARE BEFORE THIS IS REMOVED! There is more on the line this week on #AEWDynamite than you may think… I’ve uncovered some unsettling information about @thetayavalkyrie ! Tomorrow at 8pm eastern @Jade_Cargill ends Taya’s reign of terror! pic.twitter.com/RAdeb9RPEb

Mark Sterling: I have reason to believe that Taya Valkyrie worked with Elon Musk to steal everyone’s blue check mark on Twitter. I have a feeling this video is going to get taken down, so copy it and share it while you can.

Now, we’ve been fighting Taya for months over her blatant theft of Jade Cargill’s finisher called The Jaded. So, I thought to myself, if she would steal Jade Cargill’s intellectual property, what else would she steal?

For starters, someone stole my Chipotle gift card out of my wallet the week after her debut, and I saw Chipotle being delivered to the hotel later that night. Um hmm, Taya. Here’s where it gets interesting. I saw Taya getting in an Uber a few weeks ago, and it was a Tesla. Now, suddenly, everyone’s check mark is stolen, except her husband, John Morrison. Seriously, right there. (Sterling points up to Morrison’s Twitter check mark on the conspiracy screen.)

I believe that Elon Musk reached out to famed con artist and criminal Taya Valkyrie to help him take down Twitter’s elite with the promise of keeping her at the top and putting superstars, like Jade Cargill and myself, among the commoners and normal people.

Now, I don’t want to tell you what to believe. Do your own research.