Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ hyped Taya Valkyrie versus Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship, Orange Cassidy versus Bandido for the AEW International Championship, Butcher & Blade versus Kenny Omega & Konosuke Takeshita, and Adam Cole speaking live after the beatdown from JAS and the Outcasts. Taya was the only one with fresh material, and the rest were recaps. La Wera Loca will show Cargill that it is a new era, la era de la Wera.

After Will Hobbs lost the TNT Championship to Wardlow, he was nowhere to be seen alongside QTV. QT Marshall had no idea where Hobbs went. He blamed it on cheating from Arn Anderson and Pentagon. This is just a speed bump. When the Book of Hobbs is finished, no one will remember this moment.

.@QualityTVAEW's Harley Cameron (@itsdanni_ellexo) caught up with @QTMarshall to get the REAL update on former TNT Champion #PowerhouseHobbs, after his devastating loss on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/0AYUSpkiMn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2023

On the other side of the TNT coin, Wardlow and Arn were in a pleasant mood holding gold. The champ thanked Arn for taking care of intruders. Arn advised that if Wardlow doesn’t make a mistake, then most people have no chance at beating him. Let Arn do the thinking, and Wardlow will do the fighting for a long and storied career.

NEW TNT Champion @RealWardlow is ecstatic after he captured the TNT Title for the third time, and his newfound alliance with @TheArnShow can only signal great things for the future | #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/brvpCufelT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 20, 2023

Bullet Club Gold had menacing words for Ricky Starks. “Switchblade” Jay White understands why Starks wants his moment against them, because the spotlight is never brighter than when shining on the Bullet Club.

Komander shared a positive message to never give up. Keep pushing to achieve your dreams through faith, discipline, and respect. The luchador was emotional over the opportunities from AEW.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr. spoke about getting into wrestling. It is in their blood as the family business. Wrestling is the one thing they do best. Anderson and Pillman have looks to kill and lineage that will. They backed up their talk be beating Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi in tag team action. Peter Avalon interfered, so Arn Anderson laid him out with a clothesline. Arn’s men picked the playboys apart, and Brock scored a roll-up on Nemeth to win. Brock and Pillman are now 3-0 in televised AEW matches as a tag team.

“Takeshita” - Being The Elite Ep. 344 revolved around Konosuke Takeshita running out with Don Callis to save the Elite from the Blackpool Combat Club. Backstage, the Young Bucks handed over an Elite shirt for the new honorary member. Kenny Omega seemed cold toward accepting Takeshita into the group. It was unclear why. Perhaps it is as simple as the old lion feeling threatened for his spot by the young lion. Excalibur alluded to it in a tweet when there was zero reason to do so.

10 years ago, 17-year-old Konosuke Takeshita (@takesoup) earned the respect of then-DDT ace Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX). Has the respect endured over the years, or has it skewed toward jealousy?#AEWDynamite live from Sunrise, FL (https://t.co/dcOW8HhCHe), Weds. at 8/7c on tbs https://t.co/0iTFDTePps — Excalibur (@ShutUpExcalibur) April 25, 2023

In other Elite angles, the Bucks thanked Brandon Cutler for taking his BCC beating. It gave the Bucks the necessary time to maximize their pop for the live crowd upon entrance. Also, Evil Uno approached the Bucks for a health update on Hangman Page. The cowboy hasn’t responded to the Dark Order. Matt Jackson lied about not receiving any info. Once Uno exited, Nick Jackson spilled the beans about their HungBucks69 group chat with Hangman.

David Arquette was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! EW. Topics of conversation included John Travolta calling him to get into rehab, Dalton Castle as his current favorite wrestler, the figure-four as the first move he learned, and much more. The most delightful tidbit was Arquette revealing that he is a certified Bob Ross instructor. This interview had manic energy.

We’ll close with sweet merch. Kenny Omega has a Street Fighter shirt available for a limited time.