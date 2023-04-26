Dynamite airs tonight (Apr. 26) with a live show at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. There are more than four weeks to go until AEW’s next pay-per-view on the calendar, Double or Nothing, which is scheduled for May 28.

Tony Khan has an important decision to make on Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill defends the TBS championship tonight in a match against Taya Valkyrie. The added stipulation for this match is that Valkyrie will be disqualified if she uses her Road to Valhalla finishing move.

This is an important match because it’s one of the very few occasions where Cargill’s undefeated streak is actually in danger. Valkyrie has been on a roll since debuting in AEW, easily vanquishing foe after foe with Road to Valhalla. That she is not allowed to use the move tonight puts her at a severe disadvantage, of course, but it also gives the babyface some adversity to overcome on her way to surprising the world with a championship win and Jade’s first ever loss.

Cargill’s undefeated streak has now surpassed two years in length, and it does seem more likely that it will come to an end on PPV rather than Dynamite. Will Taya blatantly disregard the rules tonight and get herself disqualified by using Road to Valhalla, setting up a rematch at Double or Nothing? Will she find a way to use the move without the referee seeing it, and win the title tonight?

I don’t know the answers to these questions, but I do know this is one of the more intriguing matches Cargill has had during her AEW career. We’ll have to tune in tonight to see how it all plays out.

The rest of tonight’s lineup

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy is looking for his 20th consecutive successful championship defense tonight when he takes on Bandido. Freshly Squeezed has recently become more vulnerable due to a kayfabe injury to his punching hand. Will AEW jump start a sudden push for Bandido with a surprise title win, or does his general lack of TV time mean he is doomed here?

Darby Allin goes one-on-one tonight against Sammy Guevara in the final match of the very brief Four Pillars tournament. The winner of the tourney goes on to challenge AEW World Champion MJF at Double or Nothing. MJF has an agreement with Sammy to pay him a ridiculous amount of money if he can win the tournament and then lay down for MJF at the pay-per-view (PPV). That would make for a terrible attraction to ask customers to pay money to watch on PPV, so either Darby is winning tonight, or Tony Khan will have to intervene to bring their scheme to a halt.

Speaking of Khan again, we will hear some kind of announcement from him tonight. This one has not been hyped up with the typical HUGE treatment that Khan loves so much, so I don’t expect that it will be the official reveal of AEW’s rumored new Saturday show. Perhaps it is related to the Four Pillars tournament, the AEW video game, or the return of the Owen Hart tournaments.

AEW’s top draw is back in the spotlight tonight when The Blade teams up with The Butcher to take on the new team of Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita. Takeshita saved Omega from getting his face impaled with a screwdriver by Bryan Danielson last week. The Blackpool Combat Club will likely show up during or after this match to make sure Konosuke pays for getting involved in their business.

AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood is scheduled for a singles match against Jeff Jarrett. FTR reluctantly teamed up with Jarrett and Jay Lethal last week in order to get revenge on the Varsity Athletes for attacking their mutual friend Mark Briscoe. But FTR and Jarrett’s crew didn’t get along so well, leading to this match. Jarrett wants to win championship gold in AEW, and a win in this match could put his team in position to challenge for FTR’s belts. Which side will Briscoe align with in that case?

One of the big angles on last week’s show saw Chris Jericho and his cronies handcuff Adam Cole to the ropes and force him to watch Saraya destroy Britt Baker with a kendo stick. We are now going to hear Austin’s Adam’s response to Jericho’s heinous actions. Is this setting up a mixed tag team match of Cole & Baker vs. Jericho & Saraya at the PPV?

Arn Anderson joined forces with Wardlow last week and helped him with the TNT championship from Powerhouse Hobbs. We’ll hear from Arn and Mr. Mayhem tonight. Are Luchasaurus and Christian planning to interrupt the champ’s celebration speech?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- The Outcasts are hell-bent on winning the AEW women’s world championship from Jamie Hayter. However, Ruby Soho and Toni Storm came up short last week in a tag team match against Hayter and Baker. Is it safe to assume one of The Outcasts will still end up challenging Hayter for the title at the PPV, or will a new challenger like Julia Hart emerge in the meantime?

- When Jay White brought Bullet Club Gold to AEW earlier this month, it was evident that Ricky Starks needed a friend to fight back against White and Juice Robinson. It looks like that friend will be Shawn Spears, who was attacked by Bullet Club Gold last week after he didn’t rate White’s performance very well in a match with Komander.

- FTW Champion HOOK is teaming up with The Hardys and Isiah Kassidy for The Firm Deletion match on the Hardy Compound. Stokely Hathaway isn’t happy that Matt Hardy has yet to reveal any specific details about the fight, including when it will take place.

- Will Powerhouse Hobbs finally realize that QT Marshall is a jabroni who is dragging down his career?

- The House of Black are the AEW world trios champions and they need someone to fight at Double or Nothing. The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass seem to have an open schedule after defeating Jericho Appreciation Society last week. Do they have any interest in pursuing trios gold?

- Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes are scheduled to team up again later this week on Rampage. Will Swerve Strickland and Brian Cage issue any threats tonight ahead of Lee’s next bout?

- Where the f*** is Miro?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?