Watch AEW Dark Episode 193

By Geno Mrosko
The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., April 25, 2023) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live, or whenever you’ve got time for some more wrestling in your life.

Here are the matches we’re getting, per AEW social media:

  • Lee Johnson vs. Blake Christian
  • Harley Cameron vs. Mafiosa
  • Varsity Athletes vs. Alex Reynolds & John Silver
  • Mei Suruga & Emi Sakura vs. Reka Tehaka & Ashley D’Amboise
  • Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth vs. Brock Anderson & Brian Pillman Jr.
  • Zack Clayton vs. Jake Logan

Enjoy the show!

