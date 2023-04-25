Watch AEW Dark Episode 193

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., April 25, 2023) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live, or whenever you’ve got time for some more wrestling in your life.

Here are the matches we’re getting, per AEW social media:

Lee Johnson vs. Blake Christian

Harley Cameron vs. Mafiosa

Varsity Athletes vs. Alex Reynolds & John Silver

Mei Suruga & Emi Sakura vs. Reka Tehaka & Ashley D’Amboise

Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth vs. Brock Anderson & Brian Pillman Jr.

Zack Clayton vs. Jake Logan

Enjoy the show!