Rampage’s sports-induced trip around TNT’s schedule continued last week as AEW’s b-show was bumped to Saturday by the network’s coverage of the NHL Playoffs.

At 10pm ET on April 22, the show had 371,000 viewers. It scored a .12 rating among 18-49 year olds. Rampage finished 26th among cable originals, with the NBA Playoff game it went head-to-head with on ESPN winning the night with an audience of 4.23 million and a 1.49 rating in the demo.

Both Rampage’s numbers are way, and we mean WAY, off what the show did the previous Friday with a big lead-in from the NBA Playoffs. But compared to when AEW was last bumped to Saturday (on Mar. 25 when it was preempted by college basketball), the overall audience was roughly the same while the demo number ticked up.

Hopefully that’s a sign their core audience will follow the show, since it will be at least two weeks until they’re back in their usual 10pm ET Friday spot. Rampage is scheduled to air at 5:30pm ET the next two weeks.

We shall see. In the meantime, here’s a look at Rampage’s viewership and demo rating over the past year:

* Aired on Friday at a time other than 10pm ET

** Aired on a night other than Friday

*** Two-hours

For complete results from the latest Rampage, click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily