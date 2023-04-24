Episode 112 of AEW Dark: Elevation is in the books. If you missed the original broadcast click here for the stream. Tonight’s edition was a special event featuring the best of Elevation. Let’s see what matches AEW picked for the party!

A special Best Of #AEWDarkElevation episode STARTS NOW! Tune in to relive these epic matches!

Tonight’s hosts for this special episode are Tony Schiavone and Excalibur. They both extol the value of Elevation as being the “proving ground” of All Elite Wrestling and go right to a match.

Luther, Serpentico & RSP (Rickey Shane Page) vs. Darby Allin, Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston (w/ Sting)

This match was the main event of Elevation for episode 27 on September 6th, 2021. This was an excellent choice to start a “best of” episode as you don’t see Darby Allin or Jon Moxley frequently on Monday nights. Well done to the editor in charge!

Andrade El Idolo (w/ Jose the Assistant) vs. Frankie Kazarian

This bout hails from episode 68 on June 20, 2022 — coincidentally a match from my birthday. Just like the late great Nipsey Hussle, I don’t take days off. Anthony Ogogo joined commentary for this one and even called it “an AEW Dark Elevation classic.” Foreshadowing.

Brandon Cutler vs. Konosuke Takeshita

This was only Takeshita’s fourth match overall in AEW, first airing during episode 60 on April 25, 2022. I understand Takeshita is a phenom and has become much more prominent on Dynamite lately, but I would have chosen Suzuki vs. Marshall from this show.

Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Mazzerati - ROH Women’s Title

We move on to episode 65 from May 30, 2022. In some ways this match could be considered a warm up for the weekly ROH Honor Club show that is now produced by AEW considering Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer and Caprice Coleman joined commentary.

The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) w/ Orange Cassidy

This match comes from episode 57 on April 4th last year. It’s very interesting that we’ve only had one match from 2021 to this point. I can only assume that’s because they wanted to shy away from matches that were taped in a vacuum due to global events.

Emi Sakura, The Bunny, Diamante & Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero & Mei Suruga) vs. Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Leyla Hirsch & Ryo Mizunami

We finally go back a couple of years again to a match which aired during episode 39 on November 29th. This was before Hart dropped the cheerleader gimmick for her sinister House of Black attire. Everything about her has improved since she was hit by the mist.

The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro & Rey Fenix) w/ Alex Abrahantes

This is from episode 66 and I called the recap “Death to the Wingmen” with good reason. The crowd at the Kia Forum was +electric+ for this match before it even got underway!

QT Marshall (w/ The Factory) vs. Minoru Suzuki

Ask and ye shall receive! One of the best beatings you’ll ever see on Elevation, courtesy of “Grandpa Murder” himself, airing on episode 60 on April 25, 2022. I was so happy to see this one again I grabbed a cold iced tea and some chips to watch the beating commence!

Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart) & Dark Order (John Reynolds & Alex Silver) vs. Chaos Project & The Acclaimed

Back to episode 39 again. This was the main event from that show, and it was the main event for this special episode as well!

What to watch/skip

This episode of Elevation is brought to you by Kool & The Gang. On a normal episode of this show I’d have some ups and some downs for you, but AEW already did the hard work by sifting through their own archive and giving you the best of the best! I say enjoy it all.

Cageside commentary crew — do you agree with the matches All Elite Wrestling picked for this episode? Share your thoughts in the comments section below, as well as your pro wrestling talk in general. See you tomorrow night for AEW Dark!