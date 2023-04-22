Tony Khan has something to say that’s definitely not a HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT

I have to admit that I get a kick out of writing about Tony Khan’s monthly or biweekly HUGE ANNOUNCEMENTS. That’s why I was somewhat taken aback on tonight’s (Apr. 22) episode of Rampage when Excalibur was running down the card for the next episode of AEW Dynamite and the graphic on the screen simply said “We will hear from Tony Khan.”

That’s about as understated as it gets when it comes to promoting a Tony Khan appearance on Dynamite. What will be on Tony’s mind this time that doesn’t qualify as a HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT? Could it be the return of the Owen Hart tournaments leading into Double or Nothing 2023? Will he let us know that next Friday’s Rampage is airing at a terrible time slot like 5:30 pm ET due to NBA playoffs? It can’t be the announcement of AEW’s rumored new Saturday show, because that would get the HUGE treatment for sure. Will Khan’s appearance be upgraded to a HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT before next Wednesday?

Let us know in the comments below what minor topic you think Tony will address next week. And while you’re mulling that over, here’s the current lineup for the Apr. 26 Dynamite, which includes the company’s top draw, The Blade, back in the spotlight: