Jeff Hardy says the smartest thing for him to do is retire...

Jeff Hardy recently returned to AEW, nearly one year after his third DUI arrest in a decade. Given Hardy’s long history with addiction, many people suggested that maybe his best chance for recovery is to retire from pro wrestling and get off the road.

On tonight’s (Apr. 22) episode of Rampage, Jeff addressed the AEW fans, who chanted “Welcome back!” at him. Jeff went on to acknowledge that the smartest thing for him to do is retire...from screwing up again.

“Hello everyone! Man, it is super cool to be back in this elite world. Nine months ago I didn’t think this was even possible. I’ve worked so hard to reach this moment right now. Thank you. Thank you so much. I’m trying really hard to love myself again. And with that said, I think the smartest thing for me to do is retire... ...from screwing up! I’m here in AEW to end my career on an extremely high note instead of a depressing low. I love each and every one of you. We’ll see, and time will tell. The future is waiting for us to prevail!”

