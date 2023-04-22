Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10:00 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s main event is El Hijo Del Vikingo defending the AAA Mega championship against Dralistico.

Also advertised on the card: Jon Moxley vs. Christopher Daniels, Julia Hart vs. Kiera Hogan, and FTR teams up with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal to take on Slim J and Varsity Athletes. We’ll also hear from Jade Cargill, as well as The Hardys, HOOK, and Isiah Kassidy.

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR APR. 22