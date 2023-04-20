The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Apr. 19) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite netted 830,000 viewers for a 0.28 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished seventh place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

Total viewership was down from last week’s 866K. The demo rating remained the same, although last week that was good enough for one spot better in the cable rankings.

This episode of Dynamite aired live on the west coast in the USA due to TBS’ soccer coverage, and that time slot change was expected to hurt AEW’s numbers. This episode was also going up against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers competing in the NBA playoffs, which brought in 3.8 million viewers and a 1.43 demo rating for TNT.

Those factors likely did take a chunk out of what AEW’s numbers would have been otherwise, but the end result of maintaining last week’s demo rating is a solid finish for Tony Khan’s wrestling promotion.

This week’s episode featured a lot more talking in the ring than normal, as well as Wardlow winning the TNT title from Powerhouse Hobbs. Will those angles and the promise of Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie be enough to keep viewers glued to their seats next Wednesday? Come back here in one week to find out.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

