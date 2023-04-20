AEW Rampage spoilers for Apr. 22: Moxley, FTR, Vikingo title match, more!

AEW rolled into the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped Saturday night’s (Apr. 22) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Saturday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Jon Moxley picked up the win over Christopher Daniels.

Jade Cargill and Taya Valkyrie “went at it,” though it was not explained what exactly that means.

Matt Hardy said he will provide more details about The Firm Deletion when the time is right. The match is coming up soon.

Julia Hart defeated Kiera Hogan. Anna Jay attacked Hart afterwards.

Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and FTR beat Slim J, Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, and Josh Woods

El Hijo Del Vikingo retained the AAA Mega championship with a win over Dralistico. Vikingo was beaten down after the match by RUSH, Preston Vance, Jose the Assistant, and Dralistico.

Do you plan to check out Rampage on Saturday night (instead of Friday) at 10:00 pm ET on TNT?