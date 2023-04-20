On a night where it seemed like people were teaming up all over the place, The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass... well, they teamed up a while ago, so they didn’t need to recruit Kononsuke Takeshita, or Arn Anderson & his Glock, or The Outcasts, or Sammy Guevara.

They also avoided being forced to get six week memberships in the Jericho Appreciation Society by beating Jake Hager, Daddy Magic Matt Menard & Cool Hand Angelo Parker. But before we get into that, here’s Max Caster’s latest rhyme (I believe the censored bit is “Jericho’s penis”)...

Not having to join the JAS from now until Double or Nothing means Caster, Anthony Bowens & Billy Gunn have survived another challenge to their right to scissor. The thought of preventing the trio from smashing their splayed fingers together from now until Memorial Day made Daddy Magic’s nipples hard. But when Gunn snapped bent Cool Hand Ang’s comb in half to set the former tag champs up to hit him with The Arrival and a Mic Drop...

... we avoided another national nightmare like the one we had last October, when Smart Mark Sterling blocked The Acclaimed from scissoring for like two whole weeks!

Phew. SCISSOR ME, CAGESIDERS!

Let us know if you still love The Acclaimed, and feel free to let us now if you share Hager's take on his hat.

Who will face MJF at Double or Nothing for the AEW World championship

Terrible towels on hand tonight for the hometown hero Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Konosuke Takeshita comes to the aid of The Elite

Wardlow has recaptured the TNT Championship from Powerhouse Hobbs

‘Switchblade’ Jay White makes his long-awaited Dynamite in-ring debut

Disgusting actions from J.A.S & The Outcasts to Adam Cole & Britt Baker

Sammy Guevara has made a deal with the Devil in MJF

